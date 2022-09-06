Azerbaijan reports nearly 500 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 492 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 816,087, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

As many as 556 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 802,951. Six people have died from COVID-19 in Azerbaijan in the last day, pushing the death toll to 9,831.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 3,305.

So far, 7,176,524 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az