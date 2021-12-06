Azerbaijan reports nearly 600 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 585 new COVID-19 cases, 944 patients have recovered, and 16 patients have died in the country in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday, News.Az reports.



The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 596,973, with 565,521 recoveries and 7,983 deaths. Currently, 23,469 people are undergoing treatment in Azerbaijan.

Over the past day, 5,385 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,608,158.





News.Az