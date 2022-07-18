Azerbaijan reports nearly 70 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Azerbaijan reports nearly 70 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 68 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 794,656, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 34 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 784,032. One patient has died in Azerbaijan, pushing the death toll to 9723.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 901.

So far, 7,004,415 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az