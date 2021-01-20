Azerbaijan reports nearly 900 recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 332 reaching 228,028, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 897 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 217,617. Some 12 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 3,044.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 7,367.

Over the past day, 7,991 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,336,498.

News.Az