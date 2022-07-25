Azerbaijan reports over 100 daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 102 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 796,576, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as 68 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 784,908. To date, 9,729 people have died from the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,933.

So far, 7,025,998 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

