Azerbaijan reports over 1,200 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,277 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 853 patients have recovered, and 15 others have died in Azerbaijan in a day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 494,067, with 474,514 recoveries and 6,692 deaths. Some 12,861 patients are currently undergoing treatment.

Over the past day, 11,569 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,969,881.

News.Az