Azerbaijan reports over 1,400 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 1,402 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

As many as 2,238 patients have recovered, and 32 others have died, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed virus tally in Azerbaijan has reached 316,521, with 285,024 recoveries and 4,461 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 27,036.

Over the past day, 11,194 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,218,111.

News.Az