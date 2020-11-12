Azerbaijan reports over 1,600 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 1,622, reaching 70,216, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Thursday.

As many as 979 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 51,986. Twenty coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 905.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 17,325.

Over the past day, 11,796 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,479,638.

News.Az