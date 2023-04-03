Azerbaijan reports over 23% growth in non-oil export

+ ↺ − 16 px

The non-oil export in Azerbaijan amounted to over $912 million in January-March this year, up by 23.2 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last year, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and İnvestment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

Azerbaijan increased its non-oil exports by 12.3 percent in 2022 year on year to stand at over $3 billion.

