Azerbaijan reports over 2,300 new coronavirus cases in a day

Azerbaijan has registered 2,303 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

As many as 1,010 patients have recovered, and 16 others have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 507,857, with 480,685 recoveries and 6,809 deaths. Some 20,363 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 12,075 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,056,819.

News.Az