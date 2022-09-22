Azerbaijan reports over 250 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

201 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 256 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

Some 3 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 820,299 with 808,981 recoveries and 9,900 deaths, while treatment of 1,418 others is underway.

A total of 7,228,614 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

