Azerbaijan reports over 2,500 more coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2,557 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 3,592 patients have recovered, and 39 others have died.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 450,282, with 393,569 recoveries and 5,959 deaths. Currently, some 50,754 patients are undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 15,220 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,593,820.

News.Az