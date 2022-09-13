Azerbaijan reports over 300 coronavirus cases in a day
325 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 484 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.
Some 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 818,263 with 806,193 recoveries and 9,864 deaths, while treatment of 2,206 others is underway.
A total of 7,199,753 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.