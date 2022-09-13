Azerbaijan reports over 300 coronavirus cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

325 new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 484 patients have been recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

Some 7 persons have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 818,263 with 806,193 recoveries and 9,864 deaths, while treatment of 2,206 others is underway.

A total of 7,199,753 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az