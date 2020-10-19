Azerbaijan reports over 300 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 331 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 45,295, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

The headquarters said 107 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 40,144.

The country's death rises to 630, with 2 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 4,521.

Over the past day, 4,612 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,232,636.

News.Az