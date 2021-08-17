Azerbaijan reports over 3,300 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 3,322 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers sad on Tuesday.

As many as 847 patients have recovered, and 18 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 373,175, with 340,174 recoveries and 5,188 deaths. Some 27,813 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 15,007 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 4,235,142.

News.Az