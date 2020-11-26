Azerbaijan reports over 3,700 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 3,705 reaching 106,101, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Thursday.

As many as 1,609 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 68,572. Thirty-two coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 1,256.

The number of active cases stands at 36,273.

Over the past day, 19,178 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,665,832.

News.Az