Azerbaijan reports over 4,200 coronavirus recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan over the past day has risen by 1,101 reaching 216,584, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

As many as 4,209 people were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 176,228. Some 37 coronavirus patients died, taking the death toll to 2,575.

The number of active cases in Azerbaijan stands at 37,781.

Over the past day, 11,279 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 2,174,343.

News.Az