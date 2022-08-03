Azerbaijan reports over 510 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 512 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 799,983, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 399 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 787,479. To date, some 9,752 patients have died from the coronavirus infection in Azerbaijan.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 2,752.

So far, 7,055,265 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az