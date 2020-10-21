Azerbaijan reports over 700 COVID-19 cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 714 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 46,593, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Wednesday.

The headquarters said 176 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 40,448.

The country's death rises to 642, with 7 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 5,503.

Over the past day, 9,072 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,250,736.

News.Az