Azerbaijan reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Azerbaijan reports over 800 new COVID-19 cases in a day

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 825 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 47,418, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Thursday.

The headquarters said 171 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 40,619.

The country's death rises to 648, with 6 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 6,151

Over the past period, 9,457 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,250,736.

News.Az