Azerbaijan reports over 850 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 854 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Thursday.

As many as 1,569 patients have recovered, and 19 have died in the country over the past day.

The infection count in Azerbaijan has reached 613,059, with 591,724 recoveries and 8,238 deaths. Some 13,078 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 11,462 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 5,788,891.

News.Az