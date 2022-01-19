Azerbaijan reports rise in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 1,151 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 543 patients have recovered, and 9 have died in the country over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 628,166, with 610,023 recoveries and 8,550 deaths. Some 9,593 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 9,344 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,028,671.

News.Az