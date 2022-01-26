Azerbaijan reports rise in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 3,192 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 1,259 patients have recovered, and 18 have died in the country over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 640,148, with 619,050 recoveries and 8,650 deaths. Some 12,448 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 12,544 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,094,493.

