Azerbaijan reports rise in daily coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan has registered 6,620 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Wednesday.

As many as 3,385 patients have recovered, and 24 have died in the country over the past day.

The case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 670,313, with 630,727 recoveries and 8,779 deaths. Some 30,807 patients are currently receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 18,797 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,191,130.

News.Az