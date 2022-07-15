Azerbaijan reports rise in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 155 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 794,247, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Friday.

As many as 43 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 783,874. One patient has died in Azerbaijan, pushing the death toll to 9723.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 650.

So far, 6,996,835 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az