Azerbaijan reports sharp decline in daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 32 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

As many as 221 patients have recovered and four others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 334,747, with 327,114 recoveries and 4,945 deaths. Currently, 2,688 patients are receiving treatment in the country.

Over the past day, 7,794 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,567,745.

News.Az