Azerbaijan reports sharp increase in number of incoming Chinese tourists

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 16,000 Chinese tourists visited Azerbaijan in the first half of 2024, which means a 135 per cent growth year-on-year, Mahammad Muradov, Head of the Tourism Policy and Strategy Department of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency has announced, News.Az reports.

Speaking at the SCO Demonstration Zone - Logistics and Trade Promotion Conference in Azerbaijan, Muradov stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with the Far East in the tourism sector.“Unilaterally applying a one-year visa-free regime for Chinese citizens is also a great support for the development of cooperation in this field. We are always ready to contribute to expanding tourism between the two countries. We will continue our active participation in relevant exhibitions,” he added.

News.Az