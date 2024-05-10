Azerbaijan reports surge in air passenger traffic

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2024, as many as 926,652 passengers were transported by air transport in Azerbaijan, 40.7% more than a year earlier, News.Az reports citing the country’s State Statistical Committee.

Russia takes first place, with 263,505 passengers transported to Azerbaijan in 4 months. This means an increase of 37.6% compared to the same period in 2023.In April alone, 258,176 passengers were transported to Azerbaijan. This is 46.3% more than the same month last year. In April, 71,835 passengers were transported from Russia, which is 38.7% more than in April last year.

