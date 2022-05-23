Azerbaijan reports two daily coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 2 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,714, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

To date, Azerbaijan has registered 782,957 coronavirus recoveries, with the death toll standing at 9,710.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 47.

So far, 6,874,348 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

