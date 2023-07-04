Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan reports two new COVID-19 cases

  • Health
  • Share
Azerbaijan reports two new COVID-19 cases

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,952, with 821,660 recoveries and 10,283 deaths, while treatment of 9 others is underway.

A total of 7,646,279 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.  


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      