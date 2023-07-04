Azerbaijan reports two new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Tuesday.

No coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in the country over the past day.

The confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 831,952, with 821,660 recoveries and 10,283 deaths, while treatment of 9 others is underway.

A total of 7,646,279 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

News.Az