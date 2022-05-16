Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

Azerbaijan reports zero coronavirus infections in last 24 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

No coronavirus-related cases and deaths have been recorded in Azerbaijan in the last 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.

As many as five patients have recovered in the country over the past day.

To date, Azerbaijan has registered 792,673 COVID-19 cases, with 782,917 recoveries and 9,709 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 47.

Over the past day, 1,966 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 6,855,188.

News.Az