Azerbaijan reports zero daily coronavirus-related deaths

Azerbaijan has registered 3 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, raising the nationwide tally to 792,365, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az on Monday.  

As many as 17 patients have recovered in the country over the past day. Thus, the number of recoveries reached 782,533. No coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Azerbaijan. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 9,706.

The number of active cases in the country stands at 126.

So far, 6,771,851 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan.


