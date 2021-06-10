Azerbaijan repots 75 new coronavirus cases, 281 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 75 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 281 patients have recovered, and 3 others have died over the past day, the headquarters informed.

The number of confirmed infections in Azerbaijan has reached 334,992, with 327,907 recoveries and 4,951 deaths. Currently, some 2,134 patients are receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 8,618 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,597849.

