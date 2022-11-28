Azerbaijan represented at 17th session of UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 17th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage kicked off in Rabat, Morocco on Monday, the Permanent Delegation of Azerbaijan to UNESCO told News.Az.

At the session that will last until December 3, the Azerbaijani side is represented by the country’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture, the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Morocco.

During the session, the Committee will consider the Azerbaijan-submitted national nomination “Pehlevanliq, traditional zorkhana games and sports” and 3 multinational nominations “Sericulture and traditional production of silk for weaving” (Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), “Telling tradition of Molla Nesreddin” (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) and “Culture of Çay (tea), a symbol of identity, hospitality and social interaction” (Azerbaijan and Türkiye), for inclusion in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Moreover, the national periodic report of Azerbaijan for the 2003 Convention and the national report on “Chovqan, a traditional Karabakh horse-riding game”, included in the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding, will be considered during the 17th session.

News.Az