Azerbaijan represented at Association of Caribbean States Summit

Azerbaijani ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov took part in the 9th Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Association of Caribbean States (ASC) in Antigua.

The summit brings together high-level representatives of more than 35 countries, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

Ambassador Talibov held a meeting with the President of Guatemala Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei on the sidelines of the summit.

The ambassador conveyed the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev to the Guatemalan President and expressed his gratitude for inviting Azerbaijan to participate in the event.

For his part, the Guatemala leader asked Mammad Talibov to pass on his greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

As part of the event, the Azerbaijani ambassador also held bilateral meetings with Guatemalan FM Mario Búcaro, Panamanian FM Janaina Tewaney Mencomo and Costa Rican FM Arnoldo Andre Tinoco. During the meetings, they exchanged views on the expansion of bilateral and multilateral formats of friendship and cooperation between the countries.

At the meeting with Secretary General of ASC Rodolfo Sabonge, ambassador Talibov expressed his gratitude for inviting Azerbaijan to participate in the event and pointed out that Azerbaijan is ready to expand relations with the Association and its member states.

The Secretary General highly appreciated Azerbaijan's first participation in the Summit of Heads of State and/or Government of the Association and noted that the Caribbean countries are interested in further development of relations with Azerbaijan.

News.Az