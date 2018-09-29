Azerbaijan represented at EU High Level Conference on Digital and E-Government

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conference was held in Vienna

A High Level Conference on Digital and Electronic Government of the Council of the European Union was held in Vienna, the capital of Austria.

The conference brought together experts in the field of digital and e-government, officials and ministers.

The conference was dedicated to the introduction of the Tallinn Ministerial Declaration and constructive exchange on the digital single market.

The event took place within the Austrian presidency of the Council of the European Union.



Azerbaijan was also represented at the High Level Conference on Digital and Electronic Government.

A delegation led by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade participated in the international event.

Speaking at the conference, Elmir Velizade first of all informed the participants about the third telecommunications satellite of Azerbaijan, Azerspace-2, launched into orbit on September 25.



“We achieved this result within 5 years, which is a very good result for countries like Azerbaijan. Our work in this direction envisages meeting not only domestic demand, but also regional, global needs. Azerspace-2 will cover Europe, Central and South-West Asia, Middle East and Tropical Africa. The activity in this direction is a part of our digital strategy that envisages general development, including the establishment of digital infrastructure," said Velizade.

The deputy minister also added that Azerbaijan continues the line of European development in this area. According to him, recently road maps have been prepared for the establishment and development of digital economy in our country, several documents have been adopted, including the "National Strategy for the Development of Information Society in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2014-2020".



"At the same time, our country is implementing a new Action Plan for the development of digital government. All this work is based on the European experience. In particular, I would like to stress the concept of the Digital Single Market of the European Union. As a country involved in the Eastern Partnership program of the European Union, this area is also very interesting for us. "



Then, the conference identified further steps for the development of the European Union’s Digital Market.

News.Az

News.Az