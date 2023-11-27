Azerbaijan represented at largest book festival on American continent

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is represented at the largest book festival on the American continent, the International Book Fair.

The head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Mexico, Jala Aliyeva, and MP Elshad Mirbashiroglu participated in the opening ceremony of the exhibition, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

Many authors and translators from all countries, representatives of foreign libraries, distributors, and thousands of publishers participate in the world-famous festival held in Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, Mexico.

The delegation of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) visited the Azerbaijan stand represented at the event and got acquainted with its activities. The Azerbaijan stand, which is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, displays books about his life and creativity, social and political activities, as well as the rich history, culture, art, and cuisine of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh and Shusha.

The Azerbaijan stand was met with great interest by book lovers. The exhibition will continue until November 29.

News.Az