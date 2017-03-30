Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan represented at Leipzig Book Fair

The International Leipzig Book Fair has opened in Germany. The Azerbaijani delegation has also participated in the fair.

The fair takes place annually over four days at the Leipzig Trade Fairground in the northern part of Leipzig, Saxony, according to AzerTag. It is the first large trade meeting of the year and as such it plays an important role in the market and is often where new publications are first presented.

News.Az


