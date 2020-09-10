Azerbaijan represented at Ministerial Roundtable organized as part of WSIS Forum 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade has attended the virtual Ministerial Roundtable organized by the International Telecommunication Union as part of the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Forum 2020.

The main topic of discussions was “Bridging the digital divide – building global collaboration mechanisms for accelerating digital transformation through the whole of government approach”.

Addressing the event, Valizade said that the coronavirus pandemic brought the importance of connectivity and the significant need for bridging the digital divide to the fore. The deputy minister noted that the development of high technologies in Azerbaijan, including the ICT sector, was one of the priorities of state policy.

“Azerbaijan, which is successfully implementing the satellite program, along with domestic satellite services, also provides satellite services for a wide range of countries, including Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa," Valizade emphasized.

He mentioned that projects such as EPEG (Europe-Persia Express Gateway) fiber-optic cable system and TASIM - Trans-Eurasian Super Information Highway aimed to reduce the digital divide in the region.

