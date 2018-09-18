Azerbaijan represented at Universal Postal Union congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Second Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) has ended in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa.

More than a thousand delegates representing 130 countries of the world participated in the Congress. The event was attended by the Azerbaijani delegation as well.

The Congress discussed the proposed reforms in the UPU structure, changes in the membership fee system in this organization, a number of changes in the Universal Postal Convention on postal operations and other issues.

At the end of the Congress, the final acts of the UPU were adopted.

A political statement was submitted to the Secretariat on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for inclusion in the Congress documents. In the statement, the occupation of 20% of the territory of the country by the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia has once again been brought to the attention of the international community. It was noted that in connection with the occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan by Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan shall not apply the requirements of the Universal Postal Convention to the Republic of Armenia.

The Congress also hosted a ministerial level forum, exchanged views on further development trends in the postal industry, proposed to develop a strategy in this direction by summarizing the proposals.

News.Az

