Azerbaijan represented in Leisure 2021 tourism expo in Moscow

The international tourism expo Leisure 2021, which brings together the leading players in the tourism market, including the representatives of Azerbaijan, has opened in Moscow.

The event opened at the Exposition Center under the motto 'We Will Rock Tourism' designed to support and inspire all market participants who actively work during the pandemic.

Alongside Azerbaijan, more than 20 foreign countries and 70 subjects of Russia are showcasing their tourism products and opportunities within the Leisure 2021 fair. In the open discussions, the tour operators and tourism agents, heads of national and regional tourism offices, experts, and practicians discuss key developments that occurred in the sphere over the past half a year.

Florian Sengstschmid, Chief Executive Officer of Azerbaijan's Tourism Board, earlier confirmed his participation among speakers.

During an open dialogue on tourist opportunities of Azerbaijan and new routes on September 8, the participants will be informed about the tourist products and routes offered to the Russian market by Azerbaijan.

The exhibition will last until September 9. Over 30 events to involve more than 160 speakers will take place as part of the expo.

News.Az