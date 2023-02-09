Azerbaijan rescuers pull 37 people alive from earthquake rubble in southern Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s rescue and aid personnel have pulled 37 people alive from the rubble after powerful earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations told News.Az.

“As a result of the search and rescue operations carried out by the rescuers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the area of Kahramanmaras region, which was seriously damaged by the earthquake, 37 people, including eight children, were rescued from the rubble, and the bodies of 145 people were taken out and handed over to the authorities,” the ministry.

Additional information will be provided on the progress of rescue operations, the ministry added.

