Azerbaijan: Resettlement of former IDPs to Zangilan’s Aghali village continues (PHOTO)

The first stage of the resettlement of residents to Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district continues, the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs told News.Az.

Aghali village was rebuilt on the basis of the ‘smart village’ concept.

Another group of residents was resettled from Zangilan Refugee settlement, located in Masazir village of Absheron region, on July 21.

The Committee said that another 10 families (48 people) will permanently live in the houses provided to them in a new village with modern infrastructure. Families for resettlement were selected mainly from among those who lived in the most difficult conditions in temporary settlements.

News.Az