Azerbaijan resolutely rejects French interior minister’s groundless claims

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday resolutely rejected the groundless and accusatory claims made against our country by the Minister of the Interior of France, Gérard Darmanin, while talking about Azerbaijan-New Caledonia relations in the law committee of the French National Assembly on 29 April 2024.

Accusing Azerbaijan of allegedly supporting separatism with regard to New Caledonia, the Minister of the Interior of France forgets that it was the French side that took steps to support aggressive separatism in Azerbaijan for a long time and regularly received representatives of the so-called separatist regime in France at a high level, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“It is known that the French Parliament, at the initiative of the ruling party of France, adopted decisions and resolutions that questioned and harmed the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, recognized the separatist regime as well as enabled the activity of a friendship group with the former so-called separatist regime,” he noted.

Hajizada stressed that instead of trying to smear Azerbaijan with ridiculous and cheap accusations, such as the massacre of the Armenian population, the French Minister of the Interior should not forget that as part of its colonial policy implemented for many years and continued now, his country has committed crimes against humanity with respect to local peoples and brutally murdered millions of innocent people.

“Against the backdrop of all the above mentioned, it is completely unacceptable for a French government official without fitting into any ethical framework in terms of international interstate relations to deliberately use insulting expressions about the constitutional state structure of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Hajizada once again called on France not to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs and to stop making baseless claims against Azerbaijan.

“Once more, we declare that our country will continue to take all necessary measures to protect its national interests,” he added.

News.Az