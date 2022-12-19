Azerbaijan responds positively to ICRC request over transfer of patient from Khankandi to Armenia

Azerbaijan responds positively to ICRC request over transfer of patient from Khankandi to Armenia

Azerbaijan responds positively to ICRC request over transfer of patient from Khankandi to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Monday appealed to the Azerbaijani side to allow the transfer of a patient from Khankandi to Armenia, accompanied by a doctor and a nurse.

The Azerbaijani side immediately responded to the request and the patient was successfully transported, News.Az reports.

The ICRC vehicles and ambulance drove along the Lachin-Khankandi road, where the peaceful protests of Azerbaijanis against environmental terrorism have been going on for the eighth straight day.

This once again shows that the road is open for humanitarian goals.

News.Az