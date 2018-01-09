Azerbaijan restores train service between Nakhchivan and Iran's Mashhad

+ ↺ − 16 px

The train linking Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the Iranian city of Mashhad will resume operation as of January 11, Iranian Consul General to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Mansour Airom said.

He expressed hope that the operation of train would boost tourism cooperation between the two countries, Trend reported, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

The train which was launched first on December 29, 2016 stopped running due to technical reasons a few months ago.

