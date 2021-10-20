Azerbaijan restores TV & radio broadcasting in liberated Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In connection with the execution of the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev “On the organization of temporary special administration in the territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation”, work is continuing to restore the infrastructure, including the work of television and radio broadcasting stations in the territories liberated from occupation.

In connection with the restoration of television and radio broadcasting in the liberated territories, the Radio & Television Broadcasting and Satellite Communications Production Association (Teleradio PA) of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport has restored broadcasting of eight television and two radio channels in the city of Zangilan and more than ten villages of Zangilan region through the existing 30-meter tower of the Minjivan Radio and Television Broadcasting Station, installed in the village of Minjivan.

Earlier, the relevant equipment was installed at the Shusha Radio and TV Station, and on December 31, 2020, television and radio broadcasting was restored in the cities of Shusha, Khankandi and Khojali, Aghdam, Barda regions, as well as in adjacent settlements. In addition, on October 4, 2021, a new 17-meter metal tower was put into operation in the city of Kalbajar. Thus, broadcasting of eight TV and one radio channel was provided in Kalbajar and 15 surrounding villages.

Currently, work continues on the restoration of television and radio broadcasting in other territories liberated from occupation. It is also planned to restore the work of the Shahyeri station, located in the territory of the village of the same name in the settlement of Hadrut, Khojavand region before the end of the year.

It should be reminded that in accordance with the “Program of Action for the Organization of Communication Services in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, work continues in the liberated territories as well as in other areas.

News.Az