Azerbaijan restoring railway network destroyed by Armenia: foreign minister

Azerbaijan is working to restore the railway network destroyed by Armenia during the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during panel discussions on EU-Azerbaijan relations held at the Press Club Brussels Europe, News.Az reports.

The minister stressed that Azerbaijan has agreed to Armenia’s joining this network.

“The construction of the railway network will play a role in establishing ties among Turkey, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran, Russia, Armenia and will also be beneficial for the East-West corridor between Asia and Europe,” Bayramov said.

Bayramov said that this project is beneficial not only for some countries but also for the entire region as a whole.

The top diplomat noted that Azerbaijan intends to contribute to the expansion of cooperation in the South Caucasu.

“Unfortunately, we have not received a clear answer from Armenia regarding this issue,” Bayramov said.

The minister said that there are some positive signals from the tripartite working group, consisting of the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“We hope that Armenia will soon take steps in connection with the implementation of projects and achievement of concrete results,” Bayramov added.

News.Az