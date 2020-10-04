Azerbaijan retains its right to take adequate measures – presidential aide

"Azerbaijan retains its right to take adequate measures against legitimate military targets to defend civilians and enforce Armenia to peace," Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has twitted, as Armenia continues to deliberately shell Ganja.

He posted photo evidence, tweeting "results of Armenia's massive missile attacks against dense residential areas in Ganja city. 4 new missile just hit Ganja."

News.Az