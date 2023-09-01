Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan retaliates against Armenian provocations, fires at only legitimate military targets: Defense Ministry

The information spread by the Armenian side that the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly pose a threat to the Armenian civilian population is baseless, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking the necessary retaliatory measures against the provocations of the Armenian armed forces units and subjecting to fire only legitimate military targets, the Defense Ministry stated.


